Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $408,000 Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,461 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in GSK in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GSK by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GSK in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of GSK by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of GSK by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK opened at $37.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $29.76 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. GSK had a net margin of 50.26% and a return on equity of 55.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.3613 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GSK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,533.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

