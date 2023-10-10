SWS Partners Has $539,000 Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

SWS Partners cut its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 84.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,971 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after acquiring an additional 990,496,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after purchasing an additional 408,264 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,325,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,014,000 after purchasing an additional 220,339 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,208,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,956,000 after buying an additional 1,022,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,796,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,580,000 after buying an additional 892,657 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.56. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

