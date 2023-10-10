3,184 Shares in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Purchased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Weatherford International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,987,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,753,000 after purchasing an additional 107,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,373,000 after acquiring an additional 111,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,410,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after acquiring an additional 129,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,847,000 after acquiring an additional 55,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Weatherford International by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $92.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.93 and its 200-day moving average is $72.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Weatherford International plc has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $98.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 46.47% and a net margin of 5.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Weatherford International from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.43.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

