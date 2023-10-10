SWS Partners Has $694,000 Stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

SWS Partners reduced its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,975 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,512,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,720,000 after buying an additional 21,161 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 80.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,043,000 after purchasing an additional 364,594 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 814,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 665,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MLPA stock opened at $44.31 on Tuesday. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $39.52 and a 52 week high of $45.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

