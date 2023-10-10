Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,250 Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,250 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 51.5% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth $207,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at $8,570,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at about $2,557,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth about $204,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.80.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,066,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $375,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,637.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,066,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,730. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $169.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.25. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.57 and a 52 week high of $195.96.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $601.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.63%.

About Eagle Materials

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Stories

