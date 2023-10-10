960 Shares in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Acquired by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth about $42,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $247.95 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.07 and a 52 week high of $282.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity at Medpace

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Medpace had a return on equity of 72.88% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,785,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 61,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $15,060,466.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,914,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,844,103.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 7,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,785,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 360,704 shares of company stock worth $93,178,274. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MEDP. UBS Group raised their target price on Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.33.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

