960 Shares in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Acquired by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth about $42,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.
Medpace Stock Performance
Shares of MEDP stock opened at $247.95 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.07 and a 52 week high of $282.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.39.
Insider Activity at Medpace
In other news, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,785,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 61,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $15,060,466.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,914,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,844,103.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 7,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,785,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 360,704 shares of company stock worth $93,178,274. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MEDP. UBS Group raised their target price on Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.33.
About Medpace
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
