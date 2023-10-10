Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Nutanix from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.64.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NTNX stock opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average of $29.10. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $36.99.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $494.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.64 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 136,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $4,789,086.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 31,695 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $1,073,826.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 136,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $4,789,086.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,884 shares of company stock worth $14,986,655 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nutanix

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

See Also

