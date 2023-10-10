Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,571 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 3.0% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,465,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,250,000 after purchasing an additional 42,515 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,221,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,277,000 after purchasing an additional 87,347 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Craig Hallum downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on BOX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

BOX Trading Down 0.2 %

BOX opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. BOX had a net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,864,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,653 shares in the company, valued at $78,864,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $336,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,507,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,005,430.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $991,890. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

