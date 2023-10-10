Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys 428 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,291,355,000 after buying an additional 810,659,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,505,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $38,700,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $140.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $117.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $155.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.68 and a 200 day moving average of $134.07.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.44.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

