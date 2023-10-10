Convergence Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Murphy USA by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total transaction of $211,617.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 32,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.23, for a total value of $10,013,202.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,758,446.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total value of $211,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,815 shares of company stock valued at $22,153,785. Insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of MUSA opened at $364.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.77. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.65 and a 1 year high of $365.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.96.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.07). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 80.20% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MUSA

Murphy USA Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.