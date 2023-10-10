Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,451 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,279,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 21.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,731,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,412,000 after buying an additional 1,342,494 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $41,629,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradata during the first quarter worth $49,344,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at $34,371,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Teradata from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.90.

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $332,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,997 shares in the company, valued at $22,993,886.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 41,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 126,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $332,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,993,886.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,324 shares of company stock worth $3,746,914. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TDC opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.65.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.09 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

