Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $91,288,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,106.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 774,515 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $64,912,000. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,310,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,042,000 after purchasing an additional 724,481 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $118.59 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $156.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Benchmark raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.69.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

