Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Takes $104,000 Position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the first quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Performance
MYD stock opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Dividend Announcement
About BlackRock MuniYield Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
