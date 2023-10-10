Oak Thistle LLC Boosts Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,533.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 181,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 170,728 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth about $427,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 184,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 88,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 24,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average of $38.62. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.98 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.74%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

