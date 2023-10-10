Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,747,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $163.91 on Tuesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.07 and a 12 month high of $178.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.35.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.89.

In related news, VP George L. Curtis sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total value of $1,767,376.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,102 shares in the company, valued at $8,251,417.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total value of $202,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,576.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP George L. Curtis sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total value of $1,767,376.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,251,417.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,082 shares of company stock valued at $4,981,956 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

