Oak Thistle LLC Takes $524,000 Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 8.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2,781.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 231,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 223,051 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 221.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gates Industrial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.68.

Insider Activity

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $936.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 17,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $199,582,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,910.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

