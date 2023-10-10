Oak Thistle LLC Buys 1,513 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 569.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ STLD opened at $108.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.77 and a 1 year high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,905.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STLD

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.