Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 134.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,812 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,944,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,579,000 after acquiring an additional 281,621 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,250,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,595,000 after buying an additional 3,155,773 shares during the period. BDT Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth about $63,496,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,671,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,802,000 after acquiring an additional 197,819 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 292.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,304,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,379 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UA opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $11.41.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

