Oak Thistle LLC Takes $581,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,561 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.3% in the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $195.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.35 and a 200-day moving average of $213.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $186.82 and a 52 week high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 48.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.21.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

