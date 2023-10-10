27,559 Shares in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 31,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Wendy’s by 88.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,905,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $58,983,050.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,827,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,889,297.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of WEN opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.47. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $561.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Stories

