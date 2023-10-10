Oak Thistle LLC Takes $666,000 Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVH opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $600.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 146.48%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INVH shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

