Oak Thistle LLC Invests $629,000 in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,433,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,899,000 after purchasing an additional 116,408 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,339,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,665,000 after acquiring an additional 34,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,754,000 after acquiring an additional 168,284 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 58.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,579,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,667 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 4.6% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,685,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,843,000 after purchasing an additional 117,024 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $36.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 6.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is presently -225.00%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

