Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 5,712 Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Xylem by 64.7% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Xylem from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Melius raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $91.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.15 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.15 and its 200-day moving average is $103.75.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.