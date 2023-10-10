Oak Thistle LLC Acquires 7,484 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,484 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE BAC opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average is $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $38.60.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

