Oak Thistle LLC Buys 2,068 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.09.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 1.1 %

IR opened at $64.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.57 and a 52 week high of $70.65.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.65%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $11,744,292.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

