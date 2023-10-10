Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $648,000 Investment in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 113,402.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539,274 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IAC in the fourth quarter valued at $40,036,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in IAC during the first quarter valued at about $34,830,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in IAC by 390.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,011,000 after acquiring an additional 609,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in IAC during the fourth quarter worth about $21,335,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC stock opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.23. IAC Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $69.85.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. IAC had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut IAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on IAC from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on IAC from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.93.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

