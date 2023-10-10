Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,620,000 after buying an additional 38,059 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LECO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.57.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $184.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.01 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.93.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $1,794,819.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $1,794,819.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,570 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $204,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Featured Stories

