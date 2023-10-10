Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 42.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $80,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,066 shares in the company, valued at $4,853,933.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $80,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,853,933.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 1,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $153,851.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,000,972.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,610 shares of company stock worth $1,215,524. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRGP

Targa Resources Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE TRGP opened at $83.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.53. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $62.75 and a 12 month high of $88.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 2.24.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.