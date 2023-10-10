Oak Thistle LLC Raises Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,973 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in IDACORP by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in IDACORP by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,381 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IDA stock opened at $96.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.60. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.10 and a 1 year high of $112.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $413.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on IDA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Insider Transactions at IDACORP

In other IDACORP news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $143,608.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,449.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Stories

