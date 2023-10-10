Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 351.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 306.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 90,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after acquiring an additional 68,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 75,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $395,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,816 shares in the company, valued at $54,151,389.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Spectrum Brands news, EVP Ehsan Zargar bought 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.98 per share, for a total transaction of $69,952.14. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,335 shares in the company, valued at $9,736,458.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Maura purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $395,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 683,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,151,389.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 15,843 shares of company stock worth $1,276,452. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Shares of SPB opened at $75.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.63. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.43 and a fifty-two week high of $85.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1.70, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $735.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.39 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 61.47%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

