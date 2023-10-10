5,726 Shares in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VAC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 61.2% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $981,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 59.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 51,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after buying an additional 19,302 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 100.0% in the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 0.2 %

VAC opened at $94.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.96.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VAC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Insider Transactions at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.84 per share, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,567.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.84 per share, with a total value of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,567.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anthony E. Terry purchased 1,800 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.55 per share, with a total value of $204,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,028.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

