9,412 Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Okta by 350.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $158,217.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $272,438.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,290.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $158,217.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,505 shares of company stock worth $1,453,090. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta Price Performance

OKTA opened at $83.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.48 and a 200-day moving average of $76.52.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.67 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on OKTA

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.