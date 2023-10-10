BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on October 31st

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

BankUnited has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. BankUnited has a dividend payout ratio of 39.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BankUnited to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

NYSE:BKU opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average is $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $40.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.29.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $488.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 7.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 14.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 46.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BankUnited has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

