PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ISD opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23.

Insider Transactions at PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Institutional Trading of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

In other news, Director Brian Reid purchased 12,000 shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $147,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,533. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

