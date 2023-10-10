Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on November 1st

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFAGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Bel Fuse has a payout ratio of 4.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of BELFA opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $69.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $606.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.72.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFAGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $168.78 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $543,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

