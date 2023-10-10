Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on November 1st

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Bel Fuse has a payout ratio of 4.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Shares of BELFA opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $69.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $606.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $168.78 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $543,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.