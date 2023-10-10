Washington Federal (WAFD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $286.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.43 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Washington Federal to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Washington Federal Stock Performance

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Washington Federal has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.84.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Washington Federal

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 19.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the second quarter valued at about $531,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 345.7% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 30,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 23,398 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 25.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 23.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 175,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 33,632 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

