Cass Information Systems (CASS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.15). Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $48.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.67 million. On average, analysts expect Cass Information Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cass Information Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CASS opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. Cass Information Systems has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $51.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average is $38.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cass Information Systems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 277.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 60.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 8.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

