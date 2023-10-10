Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NUV) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from Nuveen Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $9.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 832,832 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 38,772 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 445,326 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,192 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 287,918 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 13,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 825,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 114,405 shares in the last quarter. 18.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

