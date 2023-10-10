Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on November 1st

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:NMS opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $12.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 731.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 27,798 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

