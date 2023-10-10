Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on November 1st

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE:NMS opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $12.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.
