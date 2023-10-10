Karooooo (KARO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th.
Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Karooooo had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $53.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.96 million. On average, analysts expect Karooooo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Karooooo Price Performance
KARO stock opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. Karooooo has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KARO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Karooooo from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Karooooo in a report on Monday, July 31st.
Karooooo Company Profile
Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.
