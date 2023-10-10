Personal Group Holdings Plc (PGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.85 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from Personal Group’s previous dividend of $5.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Personal Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PGH opened at GBX 174 ($2.13) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -750.00 and a beta of 0.32. Personal Group has a 1 year low of GBX 168 ($2.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 230 ($2.82). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 183.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 197.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Personal Group Company Profile

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Affordable Insurance, Other Owned Benefits, Benefits Platform, and Pay and Reward segments. The company offers insurance products, including hospital plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans; and consultancy and software solutions on pay and reward services, as well as a suite of cloud-based SaaS solutions and surveys.

