Personal Group Holdings Plc (PGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.85 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from Personal Group’s previous dividend of $5.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Personal Group Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of PGH opened at GBX 174 ($2.13) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -750.00 and a beta of 0.32. Personal Group has a 1 year low of GBX 168 ($2.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 230 ($2.82). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 183.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 197.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.78.
