MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $19.93.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

