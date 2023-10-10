sUSD Price Hits $0.99 (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. sUSD has a market cap of $34.81 million and $1.32 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00003608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About sUSD

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 35,036,836 tokens. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars.

