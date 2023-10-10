Aragon One Day Volume Hits $9.19 Million (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Aragon has a total market cap of $202.33 million and $9.19 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aragon has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon token can now be purchased for $4.69 or 0.00017023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,166,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aragon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

