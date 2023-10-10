Metal (MTL) Market Cap Reaches $79.21 Million

Metal (MTL) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, Metal has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Metal token can currently be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00004320 BTC on major exchanges. Metal has a market capitalization of $79.21 million and $6.73 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metal Token Profile

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

