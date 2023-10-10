Nano Market Cap Hits $83.72 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00002282 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $83.72 million and $1.14 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,534.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00228496 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.95 or 0.00784279 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00013386 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.80 or 0.00554930 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00054399 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00121115 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.