Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 38.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,519 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cummins were worth $10,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 69,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,981 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Cummins by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Cummins by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 181,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,081,000 after purchasing an additional 46,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Cummins by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.17.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $228.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.45. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

