Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,893 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $11,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,932,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $42.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

