The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Position Lowered by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,863 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hershey were worth $10,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,678,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,251 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,181 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $195.72 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $190.13 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.56.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.192 dividend. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 54.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC started coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.10.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

