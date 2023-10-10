Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.1 %

EW opened at $72.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $94.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $115,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $115,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,772.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,859 shares of company stock valued at $13,627,822 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.